Actress Rashmika Mandanna held an Instagram live session with her followers on Monday, where she revealed she is all set to sign her third Bollywood film. Interestingly, Rashmika signed her second film in Bollywood even before her debut feature is out.

Advertisement

Rashmika shot to the spotlight in the Hindi entertainment domain by starring in the popular “Top tucker” video filmed on the song by Uchana Amit, Jonita Gandhi, Yuvan Shankar Raja and Badshah.

Advertisement

Rashmika Mandanna will make her Bollywood debut with the spy thriller “Mission Majnu”, and her second Hindi film is the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer “Goodbye“.

The revelation came when, during the interactive session, a fan asked about her other Bollywood projects.

“I am doing two Bollywood films and soon I will be signing the third one,” she replied. The actress, however, remains tight-lipped on details during the virtual greeting session.

Rashmika Mandanna, who has made her mark in Telugu and Kannada films, will also be seen in the Allu Arjun-starrer “Pushpa”.

Must Read: Did You Know? Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Gurucharan Singh Worked As Pharmacist Before Becoming An Actor

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube