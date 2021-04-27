Shah Rukh Khan is the King of Bollywood for a reason. Not just movies, but the actor is also well-known for his raw and honest talks bundled with a pinch of sarcasm. And when it comes to haters, King Khan never likes to mince his words. In today’s piece, we’ll be talking about one such incident where SRK gave a kicka*s reply to the critics for getting personal.

It was during the promotion phase of Don 2 when Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra and producer Ritesh Sidhwani graced NDTV’s Your Call. There he talked about different things including the films he watched recently and allegations of being rude and arrogant.

During the chat, Shah Rukh Khan was asked about the criticism he received for his work like Ra.One. Khan shared that there were some critics who were getting personal with him by talking about his mid-life crisis, and for all those, he had just a three-word reply “go to hell”.

In one of our recently covered throwbacks, we also spoke about the incident when Shah Rukh Khan trolled a reporter really bad. It happened during Happy New Year’s promotions. The entire team of HNY had a lot of fun during the promotional press conference and pulled each other’s leg. During the session, one reporter called Shah Rukh as the senior-most member of the cast. It was in contrast to the reality that Boman Irani was the older one amongst all members.

Further, Farah Khan asked the reporter, “Do you think Boman Irani is younger than Shah Rukh?” to which he replied with “Ya”. The reporter then asked Shah, “Would you mind if ask Farah and come back to you?” The reply of Shah Rukh that followed was really hilarious. He said, “Ab toh buddha bol diya, jo karna hai kar tu. Tujhe lagta hai ye puri ki puri sabha tere baap ki hai.” (You have already called an old man, do whatever you want to do. You think this entire conference belongs to your dad).

