The second wave of COVID has really hit hard India and showbiz remain to be one of the most affected industries. When the situation looked normal in early 2021, biggies like Salman Khan’s Radhe, John Abraham starrer Satyameva Jayate confirmed to arrive on their originally scheduled date. Unfortunately, the situation got worse by March. Surprisingly, Radhe opted for an Eid release, while John’s film has reportedly been postponed.

Advertisement

For the unversed, the year 2021 was set to witness one of the biggest clashes on Eid in the form of Salman Khan’s Radhe vs John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate 2. But as soon as the COVID situation started getting worse across the country, the clash was very much off the cards. And now, we might hear an official confirmation soon of John’s film getting postponed.

Advertisement

Unlike Radhe, the makers of Satyameva Jayate 2 are adamant about releasing the film in theatres only. They have postponed the arrival of 13th May, but the new date announcement totally depends on the COVID situation in India.

As per Mid Day, an insider says, “Even with the ongoing vaccination drive, it will take some time for the situation across the country to normalize. The makers are firm about supporting the theatre business through their actioner, and hence, have not pursued a conversation with OTT platforms about its digital premiere despite getting lucrative offers.”

“In these unprecedented times, nothing matters more than the safety and health of our countrymen and patrons. Our film will now release on a later date. Till then let’s keep our masks on and do our best to keep our loved ones and ourselves out of harm’s way. Jai Hind,” read an official statement of the SMJ2 team.

Directed by Milap Zaveri, Satyameva Jayate 2 also stars Divya Khosla Kumar alongside John Abraham.

Stick to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Lata Mangeshkar, Vishal Dadlani & Others Mourn The Loss Of Music Legend Rajan Mishra

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube