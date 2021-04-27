KGF Chapter 2 is on the right track if we talk about the buzz. On a daily basis, some exciting details are coming out of the camp but contrary to that, the makers are keeping their lips tight. Now, the latest reports say that Nora Fatehi will be seen romancing Yash in a sizzling item number.

Advertisement

Yes, you read that right! Reportedly, Nora Fatehi will be seen shaking a leg with Yash in KGF Chapter 2. In KGF Chapter 1, we saw Mouni Roy doing an item number on ‘Gali Gali’ from Tridev. Insiders say that Nora will be showing her moves in the recreated version of Sholay’s classic hit, Mehbooba.

Advertisement

Even though an official confirmation is yet to be made, the reports are strong. It’s learned that Nora Fatehi even flew to Hyderabad in February for shooting an item number. It will be fun to watch Nora setting the dance floor on fire along with Yash!

Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF Chapter 2 also features Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj in key roles. The film is slated to release on 16th July 2021. However, a few reports had it that the makers are reconsidering its release date due to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, earlier it was learned that Yash is leaving no stone unturned for the film and has decided to lend his own voice for the Hindi version. But now, as per the latest reports, the actor has taken a step back as he thinks his Hindi accent won’t sound good on the big screen. He is even worried that the viewers might face difficulty in understanding dialogues. Now, a popular dubbing artist, Sanket Mhatre, will be giving his voice to Yash’s Rocky.

Must Read: Shekhar Suman: “COVID-19 Has Become Unsparingly Lethal…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube