Dancer-actress Nora Fatehi mesmerises fans in a silver outfit, in a new social media post she shared on Saturday.

The Instagram post comprises three images where Nora flaunts her hourglass figure in the shimmering gown that she wore to the set of a dance reality show.

Nora Fatehi served her sizzling photographs with a spot of rhyming in the caption, which seems to take into account a basic symptom of Covid.

Check out the post shared by Nora Fatehi below:

“Funny how life goes. She thought she was sick, now she wipin’ her nose. Okay…” Nora Fatehi wrote

On the work front, Nora plays a spy in the upcoming film, Bhuj: The Pride Of India, co-starring Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk, and Pranitha Subhash.

