Salman Khan is all geared up for his next and highly anticipated release, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The movie is special for many reasons. One is, of course, it’s an Eid release, second, it’s the first Bollywood movie to witness a multiplatform release and third is, the movie is the first Bollywood biggie arriving in theatres since March 2020 (Baaghi 3 being the last). Apart from all these reasons, this commercial potboiler is the current favourite in the meme market.

A couple of days ago, the trailer of Radhe dropped on the internet. Ever since then, it has sparked a meme feast on Twitter. What’s more interesting is that even Salman’s Race 3 is back in trends. Now, some of the users have spotted Salman wearing the same suit in Race 3 and his upcoming movie.

As expected, some users are having fun and posting different memes with the same reference that will make you laugh out loud. Have a look:

The clothes worn by Salman Khan in Race 3 and Radhe are the same. Bhai, is there so much poverty?

😜😝😜#RadheTrailer #SalmanKhan #DishaPatani #Radhe #RandeepHooda 1) RACE 3 2) Radhe pic.twitter.com/FFzSeFWzPL — Shine (@Shine6588060) April 22, 2021

Directed by Prabhudheva, Radhe releases on 13th May 2021 in theatres as well as on ZeePlex and DTH. It also stars Randeep Hooda, Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff in key roles.

Meanwhile, as per Latestly, Salman Khan starrer has been sold to OTT at a huge price. An inside source said, “Radhe has been sold to the OTT partner at somewhere between Rs 220-250 crore. I don’t understand the need here for Salman Khan to opt for a dual release. Many producers are taking the OTT route because they need the money. What’s the reason for Radhe?”

