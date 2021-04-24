The second wave of the novel coronavirus has hit the nation bad and a steep rise in the number of positive cases being reported. During these trying times, many Bollywood celebrities are doing their bit to help the people of the country. One of the latest to do so was Sushmita Sen.

The ex-beauty queen recently helped arrange oxygen cylinders to be transported to hospitals needing them in Delhi from Mumbai. While her efforts were appreciated by those in needs, a Twitter user question her over the same and asked her why she is sending this medical equipment to Delhi and not to someplace in Mumbai. Check out her response.

A couple of days ago, Sushmita Sen took to her official Twitter handle and shared a video of the CEO of Shanti Mukand Hospital, Delhi, breaking down as he spoke about the problems they are facing. The actress had tweeted, “This is deeply heart breaking…oxygen crisis is everywhere. I have managed to organise a few oxygen cylinders for this hospital but have no way to transport it to Delhi from Mumbai…please help me find a way.”

Replying to this tweet of Sushmita Sen, one of her followers called her out for the same writing, “If Oxygen Crisis is everywhere why are you sending it to Delhi instead of giving it to some similar hospital in Mumbai.”

The Aarya actress then replied to him, saying, “Because mumbai still has oxygen cylinders available, that’s how I found it. Delhi needs it, especially these smaller hospitals, so help if you can.” Well, it seems like he took understood the good she was trying to do.

In his following tweet addressed to Sushmita Sen, the user said, “Okay do your bit, All The Very Best..at this critical time any help is really valuable which you are trying to do which is great.. but as Oxygen is regulated by the govt, check for the rules for transportation. Also it’s highly inflammable so safety protocol needs to be followed.”

We commend you on this good work and thank you for your generous service, Ms Sen.

