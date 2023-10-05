Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is on a break from acting, ever since Laal Singh Chaddha has failed to make a mark at the box office, leaving fans wondering about his next film. Though a recent announcement revealed that Aamir Khan will take on the mantle of producer under Aamir Khan Productions for the upcoming film ‘Lahore, 1947’, fans are still waiting to see him back as an actor on the big screen.

For the unversed, this remarkable project will mark the collaboration of Sunny Deol, director Rajkumar Santoshi and Aamir Khan, making it a monumental project. Interestingly, this film will also mark Aamir Khan Productions’ (AKP) 17th production under their banner.

Recently, Aamir Khan was spotted in Mumbai as he attended the birthday celebration of Avinash Govariker. The actor was dressed in a striped white and blue short kurta and dark blue pyjamas, sporting a new hairdo with a middle-parting. Several photos and videos of the actor emerged online and went viral in no time.

While a video shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram showed Aamir Khan smiling and shaking hands with his fans stationed outside the restaurant, a few other videos showed him coming out of the restaurant after the party. However, what caught the netizens’ attention was that the 3 Idiots actor tripped and lost his balance while he was on his way out of the restaurant.

As soon as the video surfaced on Reddit, netizens flocked in to share their views on the same and many of them dubbed the actor as ‘drunk’. One user said, “He is definitely drunk, and giving a feeling that he had a great evening! Good to see him having fun, last few yrs have been tough for him professionally!” while another said, “He is 100% drunk, and having good vibes!”

A third comment read, “He’s morphed into Kiran Rao“. Another user also took a sarcastic dig at his complete look and commented, “Is he morphing into his ex Kiran Rao?”

Have a look:

However, all the Aamir Khan fans jumped into his defence as netizens labelled him as drunk. One fan said, “He looks drunk. But man do I feel sorry for actors. Can’t even get lit without the country’s eyes watching over your every move like pados ki aunties.” Another one commented, “Let him have a good time! I find this refreshing and cute”.

