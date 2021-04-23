Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon’s love story is a tale as old as time in the Bollywood industry. Although today, the two are happily married to their spouses but once upon a time their romance was the talk of the town. Today, we are going to reveal the reason behind their breakup back in the day!

Not just Raveena, Akshay’s name was also rumoured with a lot of A-list actresses including Shilpa Shetty, Rekha and Pooja Batra to name a few.

Although the Khiladi actor got married to Twinkle Khanna and the two are very much in love with each other and share two children together. Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon’s romance blossomed with the 1994 release, Mohra.

Yes, this is the same film, where Raveena wore a saree and danced on ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’ with the Airlift actor.

Raveena Tandon also revealed if she was already married to Akshay Kumar, to which the Satta actress replied, “No, there was a very elaborate engagement ceremony. With the pandit doing pooja and everything. His family had flown down from Delhi, my family came from Delhi. One of his elders had put a red dupatta on my head, and I think that was mistaken to be a wedding,” as reported by Stardust magazine.

The KGF 2 actress broke up with him when Akshay’s name got linked with Rekha and later he cheated on her with her BFF Shilpa Shetty and said, “We started off as friends. We got to know each other only when we went together for a few shows in America and Canada. I think loyalty meant a lot to me, but I did not mean so much to him. He expected me to forgive and take him back every time. I did that for three years until it was the last round.”

Raveena Tandon also revealed to the publication that she got engaged secretly to Akshay Kumar in a temple. The actor didn’t let the news go out in public because of the fear of losing films and female fan following and said, “Akshay proposes to every girl and the speed on which he is going, he will soon have to address the parents of three-fourth of girls in Mumbai as ‘Mom and Dad'”.

After the Satta actress got married to her now-husband, she left the industry because he wanted her to be a homemaker, the actress said, “It was a voluntary decision. I was engaged to somebody I knew. This is what I wanted, to lead a very normal life. I quit in advance before marriage because we did think that when there will be last day of my shoot, we will go ahead and get married. Once I re-started my career, he again said that leave it and we will go ahead with the wedding. But, then I told him that once I chose you over my career, but now I will choose my career over you.”

