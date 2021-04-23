Ajay Devgn is currently amongst the most occupied Bollywood stars. He has a long list of projects, and all of them are exciting, to say the least. Amongst them has been his first-ever collaboration with YRF for a superhero film. But now, big breaking news related to it is coming to light as the actor has opted out of the project.

Advertisement

For those who aren’t aware, Ajay and YRF’s collaboration was supposed to feature Ajay as a supervillain against the debutant Ahaan Panday. Including the Singham actor fees and other expenses, the film was reportedly allotted a budget of whopping 180 crores. Unfortunately, things didn’t work out.

Advertisement

To be helmed by Shiv Rawail, YRF’s superhero film required a big chunk from Ajay Devgn‘s dates. Owing to multiple projects already in kitty, the actor couldn’t allot any dates for the film. Also, YRF doesn’t want to shift the magnum opus any further, thus paving the way for Ajay’s departure.

A source close to Bollywood Hungama says, “Ajay had never signed on the dotted line. He had a powerful role, too. But now, it seems he doesn’t have dates to allot to the project. Adi doesn’t want to push the film any further since Ahaan also has been waiting for a few years now. They were still trying to chalk out a plan that could work out both for the superstar and the banner but at this point, it seems improbable.”

As of now, Ajay Devgn has RRR, Maidaan, Gangubai Kathiawadi, MayDay, Thank God and an untitled Neeraj Pandey film (based on Chanakya).

“So his dates are blocked till almost the end of this year and it seems Ajay won’t be able to accommodate the Shiv Rawail directorial anymore,” the source added further.

Must Read: Wild Dog Movie Review: Nagarjuna’s Action Drama Aces The Staple, But Fails In Going Beyond



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube