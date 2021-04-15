I doubt any Bollywood lover out there who doesn’t know about the romance between superstars Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha. The couple looked perfect together, and there were rumours about fans even wanting the couple to tie the knot. Unfortunately, Amitabh was already married to Jaya Bachchan, but their romance continued.

Advertisement

While Amitabh refrained from commenting about the same, Rekha has been pretty vocal about their relationship over the years. During this period, Jaya stayed strong in front of the media and was patient while dealing with her husband and his affair with Rekha. But as it’s said, there is a limit to everything, and Mrs Bachchan reached hers during the filming of Ram Balram.

Advertisement

Jaya Bachchan was never heard or seen sobbing and lamenting about the relationship between Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha. But when she could take it no more, things went out of control, and she slapped Rekha. Read on to know details about the incident.

Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha were all set to be cast opposite each other in producer Tito Tony’s Ram Balram, and Jaya Bachchan wasn’t happy. Using her connections in the industry, Jaya requested Tito to cast Zeenat Aman opposite Amitabh Bachchan. However, when Rekha heard this, she didn’t take it. She approached director Vijay Anand, as she knew talking to Tony was of no use, to convince him to retain her in the film.

At that time, Rekha was one of the most sought actresses, and hence, she approached the director for work, he could not refuse. However, he asked her to convince producer Tito Tony, and Rekha did so by giving him an offer he couldn’t refuse. The actress agreed to be part of the film free of charge as she wanted to feature opposite Big B.

She was finally cast in Ram Balram and Zeenat Aman being paired opposite Dharmendra. Jaya Bachchan was furious with this development and tried convincing Amitabh Bachchan to reject the movie, but he didn’t budge. Owing to this, Jaya once visited the sets, and when she saw Rekha and Amitabh speaking in private, she lost it.

Jaya Bachchan lost her cool and, in the heat of the moment, slapped Rekha in from of the Shahenshah actor. The entire cast and crew of Ram Balram were shocked. Amitabh Bachchan then didn’t wait for the shoot to complete but left the set early.

For more such throwback stories about Bollywood stars, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Pathan: Salman Khan Works For Free Taking No Salary From YRF For Shah Rukh Khan’s Comeback Film?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube