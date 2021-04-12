Rekha has always managed to grabbed headlines from her fans. The veteran actresses’ alleged love affair with Amitabh Bachchan has time and again made noise in the media and this one time, she wore sindoor and was chatting with the Sholay actor at Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor’s wedding and it left his wife Jaya Bachchan fuming. Read to know the scoop below.

Rekha and Amitabh’s love story is a tale as old as time and is known to almost everyone in the industry and their fans.

Both the actors have acted in a few movies together and that’s how it all began. But Amitabh Bachchan got married to superstar Jaya Bachchan and Rekha later got married to Mukesh Aggarwal in 1990.

Back in 2016, Yasser Usman wrote Rekha’s biopic and made some shocking revelations about her life.

The book mentioned how the Khubsoorat actress walked in Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor’s wedding wearing sindoor on her forehead and that raised eyebrows and people thought that she secretly got married.

At the same party later, Rekha walked up to Amitabh Bachchan and started chatting with him and that left Jaya Bachchan fuming and was the talk of the town back then.

Time and again, the Umrao Jaan actress expressed her love for Amitabh and made headlines.

Meanwhile, in an interview published in Stardust in 1978, Rekha had revealed that how her and Amitabh Bachchan’s love scene in Muqqaddar Ka Sikandar had led to Jaya Bachchan crying. This had made Big B maintain distance from her forever.

“Once, I was looking at the whole [Bachchan] family through the projection room when they came to see the trial show of Muqaddar Ka Sikandar. Jaya was sitting in the front row, and he and his parents were in the row behind her. They couldn’t see her as clearly as I could. And during our love scenes, I could see tears pouring down her face.” Soon after this, Amitabh Bachchan released a media statement stating that he would never work with Rekha.

