Sayantani Ghosh has been a blessing to the television world. The beauty has been a part of showbiz ever since 2002. She’s done shows like Naaginn, Mahabharat, Barrister Babu and earned massive praises for her portrayal. However, things went upside down recently when a social media user went onto ask her bra size during a fan interaction. Read on for all the details!

It all began as Sayantani did an interaction session on her Instagram yesterday. During the interaction, a user asked about her bra size. As expected, this left the beauty baffled, who went onto give him a befitting reply. The actress then shared a powerful message to bring an end to the ‘size mentality.’

Sayantani Ghosh took to Instagram and shared a post that read, “DOES SIZE REALLY MATTER?” She continued in the string of slides, “Yesterday in one of my interactive sessions someone asked me my bra size! Though I gave the person a befitting reply (which btw a lot of you appreciated) still I felt there is so much more I want to talk about.. Any form of BODY SHAMING is BAD!! Period. But particularly, I struggle to wrap my head around the fact that what is this fascination towards female BREASTS ?? As to what size it is ?? A cup, B, C or D etc ?? And it’s not only the boys, even us girls have this sort of a conditioning!”

Sayantani Ghosh even questioned the hype around ‘breasts’ and mentioned how it’s just another part of our body. “There are few parts to such mental conditioning. 1: Why is it so difficult to accept that it’s just another body part?? I know it has meaning when it comes to a nursing mother or certain purposes of passion, but in the end isn’t it another body part ??? What we don’t realise is that such perspectives or hype over the female breast, throw few of us women, in fact most women get into a very f**ked up head space!” she continued.

The Mahabharat actress also slammed men for having the guts to ask such questions. “3: IT’S TIME TO STOP The next part of my thoughts is, who gives such rights to men?? Why do men feel that you are entitled to look at a woman this way or talk to her this way?? Maybe it’s us ..yes girls, it’s us for tolerating this sh*t and not speaking up! Often we shy away from facing these men due to a feeling of shame, or avoiding such points so that we don’t create a scene and the list of reasons can go on… I too have kept quiet so many times feeling uncomfortable when I saw a man staring at my breasts!!”

