Akshay Kumar is one of the most hard-working actors in the Hindi films industry and churns out 3-4 film a year – non-COVID-19 times. While the actor stays in the news owing to his many projects, he has time and again grabbed the headline for his alleged affairs with co-stars. From Rekha and Priyanka Chopra to Shilpa Shetty and Raveena Tandon, the actor was linked to many Bollywood beauties.

But one of his most talked-about alleged affairs was that with Priyanka. The superstar starred opposite Chopra in one of her first films, Andaaz (2003). The film was a huge box office success at the box office, and their on-screen chemistry was much loved. The duo became an instant hit and, within a year, signed three more films together.

As much as Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra’s on-screen romance was spoken about, their ‘friendship’ in the real world began grabbing headline in tabloids. Their closeness led to news of an alleged affair, but both refrained from commenting about it. So why was it still such a big deal?

Well, the buzz over an alleged relationship between them strengthened because of Twinkle Khanna’s intervention. If reports are true, the couple has a major showdown in 2004 in Goa and reportedly, Twinkle made Akshay swear to never work with Priyanka. After recently welcoming a kid, Kumar immediately terminated all contacts with Priyanka and decided to never work with her again.

As reported by India Today, when quizzed about his fallout with Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar told Rajat Sharma of Aap Ki Adalat, “There is nothing like that. I have worked on five films with Priyanka. It’s not like I don’t want to work with her. Except for Rani Mukerji, I have worked with every heroine. If there is an opportunity, I will surely work with Priyanka Chopra.”

When Rajat Sharma further probed if he will ever work with her again, the Sooryavanshi star replied, “Let us call Priyanka Chopra and check if she has an issue with me. That way you will know for sure.”

The duo has starred together in Andaaz, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Aitraaz and lastly, Waqt in 2005. Post that, the pair haven’t appeared on the silver screen together.

What are your thoughts on Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra’s alleged relationship? Let us know in the comments.

