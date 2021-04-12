Ever since Salman Khan announced his upcoming action-flick Radhe, fans are eagerly waiting for its release. The makers of the film wanted to release the film this year itself, and that too they were aiming for a theatrical release. But, the pandemic ruined their plans, and the film’s release got pushed. But, now there is a piece of good news for all the fans as we have an update on the release.

The film was all set to release in the Eid weekend, that is, on May 13. But looking at the current COVID situation, there are very few chances that the film will get a theatrical release. Also, Salman had informed that if he misses out on the Eid weekend, he will bring the film on next Eid, and this led to multiple conversations across the trade, wondering if the film has been postponed for a 2022 release. Keep scrolling further to know more about the release of the film.

According to reports in Pinkvilla, a source close to the film and Salman Khan has revealed, “The makers of Radhe are very keen to bring it on May 13. However, given the present scenario, releasing it in May seems unlikely. They will reanalyze the on-ground scenario in the last week of April and then announce the postponement plans of Radhe. If cases drastically fall (which looks difficult), the film might just come on Eid with a tight campaign. The team has all their material ready – ranging from the posters to theatrical trailer and songs, and are all indulged in the wait and watch game for now. But realistically speaking, Eid release in May looks hazy.”

However, it looks like Salman Khan and his Radhe team has an alternate plan ready. “If they miss out on Eid weekend, the next release date for Radhe will be the Bakri Eid weekend in July – That’s exactly what Salman meant when he said, ‘Yeh Eid Nai, Toh Agle Eid Par Ayenge’. The makers have kept that option open, and given the uncertain times, multiple plans have been churned out at the moment. It might release on July 16, to reap benefit of extended weekend, or be a mid-week release on occasion of Bakri Eid holiday on July 20/21. A final call on an exact date isn’t being taken, but they are looking at the Bakri Eid weekend to bring Radhe,” the source added.

When asked about the chances of direct to digital premiere, the source concluded, “There are absolutely no discussions of premiering on OTT at the moment. Salman has given a commitment to the exhibitors and there is no way, he will bring Radhe on OTT. Whenever it releases, it’s confirmed for a theatrical opening.”

Apart from Salman Khan, Radhe features Randeep Hooda in the negative lead, whereas Disha Patani is playing the female lead. Jackie Shroff, too, plays a pivotal role in this action-packed thriller.

