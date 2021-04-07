With the news of Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi postponing, it was just a matter of time before we hear many other films doing the same. The rapidly increasing risk of Covid in Maharashtra has been the core of many decisions made about the releases of biggies. One such news coming in is about Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

The question of such massive projects releasing on OTT is also a deadly one, but it’s out there and bothering many filmmakers. Salman was recently seen in a video conversing with Kabir Bedi, who is currently promoting his autobiography, “Stories I Must Tell”.

While talking about films, Kabir asked Salman Khan about the current status of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. To which Salman replied, “We are still trying our best to release Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai on Eid. If this lockdown continues, then we might have to push it to next Eid.”

He also added, “But if cases reduce if people take care of themselves, wear masks, maintain social distance and don’t break these rules put by the government, I think this (the second wave) would die off very soon. And if it does, then we’ll have Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai in theatres on Eid.”

“However, if the citizens don’t listen and the cases of coronavirus continue to grow, then it’ll pose a problem not only to the theatre owners but also to the daily wage workers. It’ll prove to be bad just like it was (during the last lockdown). So everyone should take (the second wave) very, very seriously and ensure that we kill this coronavirus and that we move on in our lives before it kills us all,” said Salman Khan.

While signing off, Salman, in an exciting statement about Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, said, “By the grace of god, film acchi bani hai. Chal bhi jaayegi. But what’s important is that the people should not get the virus.”

