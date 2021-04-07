Tabu is one of the finest actresses in our industry. She is gorgeous, smart, intelligent and moreover, still single. There has been a lot of speculation about her relationship status in the past, but the truth that she is very much single even today does not change. But, did you know that the actress blames her colleague Ajay Devgn for her single status?

Yes! You heard it right. The Drishyam actress opened up about the reason behind never getting married and blamed Ajay for it. We are sure that you all must be curious to know the exact reason why the actress said so. Keep scrolling further.

In an interview given to Mumbai Mirror in 2017, Tabu talked about why she never got married. She had said, “Ajay and I have known each other for 25 years. He was my cousin Sameer Arya’s neighbour and close buddy, a part of my growing up years, and that has laid the foundation of our relationship. When I was young, Sameer and Ajay would spy on me, follow me around and threaten to beat up any boys who were caught talking to me. They were the big bullies, and if I am single today, it is because of Ajay. I hope he repents and regrets what he did.”

Tabu had met Ajay Devgn during the shooting of her first Hindi film, Vijaypath. Speaking at an India Today event in 2014, the actress talking about her personal life had said, “People are going to make perceptions about you and your life, and I have absolutely no control over that.”

Talking about if she has ever faced pressure for settling down, the actress had said back then, “I don’t think there is anybody who hasn’t gone through pressure because of that. I would be lying if I say that there is no pressure at all. Of course, there has been. But I feel everyone has a different set of circumstances to deal with, and I just attribute my singledom to that.”

