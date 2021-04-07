Mahima Chaudhry has been in the news for a while now. From revealing about her career-threatening accident to Ajay Devgn and his wife Kajol helping her get the best treatment, the 47-year-old actress has been boldly talking about her past struggles. The Pardes actress has opened up about her marital struggles and how she has had two miscarriages.

Mahima was married to Bobby Mukherjee and the two got married in 2006 and got divorced in 2013.

Mahima Chaudhry and Bobby share a daughter together named Ariana. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, the Pardes actress spoke about her rocky marriage with her ex-husband and that she has suffered two miscarriages while being married to him.

“You obviously don’t tell your parents, you don’t tell your people because you feel ‘oh, this was one issue’ and then you stay back and then one more issue and then you stay back and then I also had a – I was also expecting another child and I had a miscarriage. And then I had another miscarriage, it was all because of you not being happy in that space. Every time I wanted to go out and do an event, go out and do a show, I used to come to drop my child at my mother’s home and then I stayed back two days and I used to feel I’m so much more comfortable here,” said Mahima.

The Pardes actress further revealed that her husband wasn’t by her side in her difficult times.

Mahima Chaudhry further revealed that when she clean came with her mother, she was really supportive of all her decisions and said, “She said, ‘I saw you struggling, I saw you up and down, and why are you beating yourself up? If it’s not, stay here for a while and see does it make you feel better.’”

