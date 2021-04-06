Mahima Chaudhry began her career back in 1997 with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pardes. The actress then went onto be a part of some celebrated films like Dil Hai Tumhara, Dhadkan and Daag. The actress may be missing from the big screens for a while now but never shies away from sharing her past experiences. In the latest revelation, she’s calling out a director who started the rumour that Ajay Devgn was in love with her.

The incident traces back to the time when Mahima suffered a life-threatening accident while she was filming for Dil Kya Kare. It was the last day of the shoot and the actress was on the way to the location when things turned upside down. But an insensitive director wanted close-up shots irrespective.

Mahima Chaudhry while shooting for Dil Kya Kare, was also supposed to make a guest appearance in another film. However, due to the accident, she had a conversation with the director and asked him to not take close-ups of her. But the filmmaker kept moving the camera closer. That was when Ajay Devgn came to her rescue.

In a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Mahima Chaudhry recalled how Ajay Devgn asked her if she wasn’t comfortable and questioned, “You’re not ready?’, and I said no. Then he told everyone to just let me be. Then he told the director, ‘Why? She is just getting off this accident, it’s OK things can wait.’ So the director said that the set will have to be dismantled and Ajay said ‘OK’.”

She continued, “I remember post that, the director went and told everyone that Ajay Devgn is in love with me and there were rumours in the magazines that I was seeing Ajay Devgn. That made me even more uncomfortable. He had just gotten married sometime back when we were doing Dil Kya Kare and that film was not even complete when they got married.”

Fortunately, Kajol had helped Mahima Chaudhry during her accident with Ajay Devgn, as well. So we hope the rumours didn’t leave any damage!

