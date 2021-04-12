Indian films and music is a love story the whole world is fascinated by. Can you even imagine Bollywood separated from songs one day, and there is no tune to the tales we watch? At least not me. For a boy born in the 90s, Gulzar Sahab’s Beedi Jalaile defined party, and Suraj Hua Madham was the anthem for first love. There is no way music can be kept away from our films, and the nightmare is unimaginable.

But not that everything is bloomy and eternal as it is in the fairy tales, the real world has flaws, and so do our films. It happens a lot of times that a song hits you right in the gut but the movie sadly is not even half as effective as the song. For instance, take Tera Nasha from Poonam Pandey’s ‘iconic’ film Nasha. You got my point.

Today on Koimoi, as we kick start a new week with the old friend in a more vigilant look, lockdown, let’s look back at a few Bollywood songs which definitely deserved better films. Read on and also tell us if you agree!

BHARE NAINA

We are definitely not reminding ourselves of the Anubhav Sinha of yore. Ra.One must have had too many mistakes, but the biggest was immersing ashes after Shah Rukh Khan’s burial. Each and every Bollywood fan laughed their guts out that day. But what went unnoticed due to this was the song in the background in Nandini Srikar’s voice. Bhare Naina composed by Vishal Shekhar, is a gem of a song, and how I wish it would have gotten a better film.

TU MUSKURA

Composed by AR Rahman, penned by Gulzar Sahab, sung by Alka Yagnik & Javed Ali, is there a better team than this? I doubt I could say the exact about the film. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s Yuvvraaj was for sure an ambitious project, but the ambitions somehow failed to translate, affecting one of AR Rahman’s most delicate albums.

AFREEDA

AR Rahman becomes a loving monster of his own thoughts when he sets out to make free-spirited songs. Remember Pathshala and Khalbali from Rang De Basanti? Well, he replicated the same spirit in Afreeda. But turned out Mukesh Chhabra in Dil Bechara failed completely. Not just was the song criminally cut but wasn’t even given a worthy placement in the film. I wonder the magic this Sanaa Moussa & Raja Kumari number would have done in some other film.

TERE NAINA

There is a dream-like sequence, Deepika Padukone romancing Akshay Kumar and Shankar Mahadevan singing alongside Shreya Ghoshal, but the spark is still missing. Not that I blame Shankar Ehsaan Loy, they have done a terrific job. But, what failed is the randomness of how the song was used. Probably more respect to this delicate number would have given Bollywood a perfect combo.

MERE NAAM TU

It breaks my heart to mention a Shah Rukh Khan film in this list for the second time. Mere Naam Tu is one of the most soothing numbers of the new-age Bollywood. My situation here is a bit difficult. I don’t want just the song to have a different film, but the whole video, the actors and the set together be in another movie. It is that good, I remember how I felt I could watch it on loop for three hours, not the film, only the music video.

The list doesn’t end here, there are more and we will talk about them in the coming weeks. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more of this and everything from the entertainment world.

