Neeraj Ghaywan is a filmmaker who has successfully found his niche in telling complex stories about the evils of society through a heart-breaking humane tale. The filmmaker who is credited for the cult Masaan that marked Vicky Kaushal & Shweta Tripathi Sharma’s debut, joined Koimoi for an exclusive chat. While promoting his new short Geeli Pucchi from Ajeeb Daastaans he had a lot to talk about his idea of making socially relevant films.

Neeraj, who joined Koimoi with Aditi Rao Hydari, was asked why he decides to add the layer of casteism in almost every of his project, and if he feels responsible to bring change. The filmmaker said that he does not feel responsible but wants to point out questions that lurk around us. Read on to know what Ghaywan exactly has to say.

Neeraj Ghaywan said, “No, I don’t feel responsible as such. I like to only point out questions through my work. Because the answers lie with people, I think for them to understand and relate to it. I mean, it’s a reality that we all see through, it’s all out there in our living rooms, everywhere. It is just that we are sort of oblivious to it and acting oblivious to it. Or, since you have not seen it; it doesn’t exist is the common funda that goes around. And that is the reason why we have to talk about these narratives, because frankly speaking there aren’t enough narratives around Hindi cinema on these lines. They are a handful of them that too have been made via a lot of servant gaze. It is not that I want to be this change-maker, it’s just that I want to talk about these things.”

Neeraj Ghaywan added, “It is also not just about casteism as such, it is about the intersection of so many things including caste, gender, sexuality. So all these things are the ones that are dear to me, close to me, that is why things move me, and hence I want to say them.”

Further in the chat, we asked him if there is enough acceptance now considering caste and s*xuality. Neeraj Ghaywan said, “I think there is. You definitely see the change. I look around, and I see that I have so many queer friends, there is no problem now, there is acceptance, times are changing. But of course, we live in a tiny micro-Cosmo society, and it may not be reflecting in the entire nation. And hence it is essential for us to talk about these issues pertaining to a particular milieu.”

“We can’t be talking about caste, gender and s*xuality of the urban India over and over. We need to talk about India that has not been seen. And millennials per say thankfully don’t have the baggage of being tutored by parents. So hence they are more open and trying to understand these things. So I am hoping for all of that,” Neeraj Ghaywan concluded.

