Veteran actress Shefali Shah is known for playing powerful roles in her career, and with the upcoming Netflix anthology, Ajeeb Daastaans viewers can expect another stellar performance from her. Shefali plays the character of Natasha, a woman who is struggling with her husband’s cold behaviour and her daughter’s hearing impairment. Natasha finds solace in a dashing, hearing and verbally impaired man played by Manav Kaul, who mistakes her to have the same condition. The story gradually turns into a forbidden love-affair based on a lie and loneliness.

Kayoze Irani’s film Ankahi beautifully explores the concept of non-verbal communication. When asked about her experience on learning sign language, Shefali Shah says that she never thought she would be able to do it. She said, “At first, I never thought I would be able to do it, but once I learned it, it was amazing. The experience was so calming, I just didn’t find the need to talk. There were no intonations, no tonality in dialogues which automatically leaves no room to sound offensive. It’s just very peaceful.”

The film starring Shefali Shah & Manav Kaul portrays vulnerable relationships and the complex human psyche leaving everyone in dire straits. Ajeeb Daastaans brings together four unusual stories with a range of unprecedented turn of events, diving into complex themes of fractured relationships, and human emotions such as jealousy, entitlement, prejudices and toxicity, and their effects. Bringing together some of the finest talent in the country, the film is produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, directed by a team of exceptional directors – Shashank Khaitan, Raj Mehta, Neeraj Ghaywan and Kayoze Irani – and is set to release on April 16, 2021 only on Netflix.

The talented ensemble cast comprises of Fatima Sana Shaikh, Jaideep Ahlawat, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Abhishek Banerjee, Inayat Verma, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shefali Shah, Manav Kaul and Tota Roy Chowdhury.

