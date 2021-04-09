Jason Shah, the British-Indian actor who appeared in Bigg Boss 10 is dating VJ and model Anusha Dandekar and has confirmed the relationship in a recent interview. The two met on the sets of a song and that’s how their love story started. Read to know the scoop below.

Anusha was previously in a relationship with actor Karan Kundrra for six long years before parting ways.

In a conversation with Times Of India, Jason Shah accepted his love for Anusha Dandekar and revealed that the duo has been dating for quite some time now. “I have known Anusha and her sister Shibani for a very long time now, but I got to know Anusha closely just a few weeks back. She is gorgeous, extremely kind and a free spirit who believes in living life in the moment. I love that about her. We have been dating for a while and life has been beautiful with her,” he said.

Jason Shah added further and said, “I haven’t been in a relationship for the last three years. And I have been focusing on my work. When I relaunched my sister in a music video, I was directing it and Anusha was also acting in it. That’s when we met and clicked really well. I have never met someone like her. She never judges me. We are just enjoying this phase and are spending quality time together. Anusha and I also have many common friends and it’s fun. There is a great cosmic connection between the two of us. Hopefully, this will only grow stronger in the future.”

Meanwhile, Anusha just opened up about her breakup with Karan Kundra. The TV personality held a QnA session on her Instagram. A fan asked her, “How u dealt with ur breakup?..I know u must have been torn 4m inside…but u looked so strong.”

To this, Anusha Dandekar replied, “You know I wasn’t even torn from the inside, I was more shocked and disappointed in what I had accepted all these years when I stepped away and saw the reality of what was going on…how much self-love and self-respect I had allowed myself to lose…I really broke my own heart…if that makes sense.”

We are really happy for Jason Shah and Anusha Dandekar.

