Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most popular and fourth longest-running soap opera on Indian television. The show is now going through a lot of twists and turns. The makers are now planning to spice up the entertainment element by bringing back Karan Kundrra on the show.

The actor was last seen on Sony TV’s Dil Hi Toh Hai before moving OTT platform. Now he is all set to make a comeback to television in Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan starrer daily soap. He even shot a promo of the show as Ranveer who is Sirat (Shivangi Joshi’s role) ex-boyfriend.

The official Instagram page of Directors Kut Production, which produces Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, shared an announcement that Karan Kundrra will be making a re-entry in the show. Sharing a still from the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, they captioned it, “Kartik aur sirat ki zindagi mein kounsa toofan lekar aayega Ranveer? Dekhiye #yehrishtakyakehlatahai Somvaar se Shanivaar raat 9:30 baje sirf @starplus par. @kkundrra @shivangijoshi18 @khan_mohsinkhan (sic).” Take a look at the post below:

As per reports, Kundrra’s entry will create havoc in Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Sirat’s (Shivangi Joshi) lives as the two are all set to tie the knot. Ranveer’s entry will add an interesting twist to the story of YRKKH.

Interestingly, this is not the first time that Karan Kudrra has made a cameo in Shivangi Joshi’s show. Previously, he had made a cameo appearance in Shivangi’s first show ‘Begusarai’ during a Mahasangam episode.

Meanwhile, YRKKH is doing well on the rating chart. As reported by BARC India, Rajan Shahi’s show was among the top 3 most-watched shows with 6.6 million impressions.

What do you think about Karan Kundrra’s re-entry in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai? Are you guys excited? Let us know in the comments.

