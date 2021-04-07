Ram Charan’s next film with director Shankar has been grabbing eyeballs with every update related to it. While it was in the news for the filmmaker approaching Kiara Advani to play the leading lady, it has now made the headlines for reports suggesting that the actor-director duo want to sign Bollywood superstar Salman Khan for a pivotal part in the film.

Advertisement

As per reports, the role is that of a no-nonsense cop and requires the actor to be older than Charan, who can perform action sequences with conviction. Read on to know all the juice we have on this update.

Advertisement

A source from Hyderabad told Bollywood Hungama, “It’s a drama and screenplay demands a strong personality to play the role of a no-nonsense cop to take the story forward. It’s said to be a 25–30 day work for the character in question and the makers have their eyes on Salman Khan to come on board and elevate the character with his presence. Shankar and Ram Charan are expected to meet him soon.”

Talking further about Salman Khan’s role in the Ram Charan-Shankar project, the insider told the above-mentioned portal, “It’s a powerful author-backed role. Though not the main lead, but more of an extended cameo, pivotal to the narrative. The presentation will however be as larger than life as it gets.”

Adding further, the source said that if talks with Salman Khan don’t go as per their plans, the makers will approach some other top senior superstar. The insider told them, “It calls for an actor who is older than Ram Charan and has the screen presence to mouth heavy-duty dialogues and perform an action with utmost conviction.”

Khan and Charan in a Shankar directorial is a dream combo. Just imagine the fireworks at the box office if this casting coop is a success! A couple of days ago, sources revealed that the makers of RC 15 were trying to get South superstar Chiranjeevi on board for a special part.

On the work front, Ram Charan will soon feature alongside NTR Jr, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in SS Rajamouli’s RRR. Salman Khan is currently busy shooting the third instalment in the Tiger franchise. While the leading lady of Tiger 3, Katrina Kaif, has tested COVID-19 positive, the Dabangg actor continued with his schedule at Yash Raj studios in Mumbai.

RC 15, the working title of the Ram Charan-Shankar film, is a political drama and will see the star essay the role of an IAS Officer turned minister. As per reports, the filmmaker aims to finish filming by December and release it in early 2022.

For more news and updates from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Vikram Vedha Remake: Hrithik Roshan To Start Shooting In June? Deets Inside

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube