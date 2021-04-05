Alia Bhatt Shares A Motivating Quote As She Continues To Fight COVID-19 - Deets Inside
Alia Bhatt Shares A Motivating Quote As She Continues To Fight COVID-19, Read On (Photo Credit: Instagram/Alia Bhatt)

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who has tested Covid positive, shared a health update on Monday.

“One day at a time,” Alia wrote as caption on Instagram, with a picture lying on the bed with her stuffed toys.

Alia Bhatt tested positive for the virus on April 2. The actress took to Instagram and shared that she had isolated herself and was under quarantine at home.

