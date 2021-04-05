Mahima Chaudhry has been missing from the silver screen for a while now. The 47-year-old actress has done some remarkable work in the Bollywood industry including films like Pardes, Dil Hai Tumhaara, Daag: The Fire and Baghban to name a few. In a recent interview, Mahima revealed that she met with an accident in the 90s and it was Ajay Devgn and his wife Kajol who helped her with the best treatment.

Advertisement

It was the last day of the shoot of ‘Dil Kya Kare’ in Bangalore when she was going to the location and met with a career-threatening accident.

Advertisement

In a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Mahima Chaudhry revealed that the accident didn’t break any bones but left her face scar-faced. “The glass came like bullets into my face,” the Pardes actress revealed.

Mahima then revealed that while she was recovering from the accident, she had no hopes of getting back into the industry and was living a life beyond cinema. It was Ajay Devgn who happened to be one of the producers of the film who came in as a big support to her.

Mahima Chaudhry added, “When I had my accident, they came to the set when nobody was allowed, and they took a shot… And they wrote ‘Mahima’s had an accident, and she has scars on her face, we can finally call her scarface’. It still hurts me. How nasty can you be?”

The Pardes actress further added, “Ajay and Kajol, who were my producers, saw to it that nobody in the industry got to know about it. At that time, it would have devastated my career.”

In fact, to make her feel better, Ajay Devgn would show his own scars to the actress and said, “He was a very generous producer. He looked after everything; sending me to the right doctors, and seeing to it that I got the best treatment. He said ‘No, no, you’re not doing this treatment in Bangalore. I’m taking you to Bombay, I’m sending you to the best’.”

That’s really kind of Ajay Devgn and Kajol.

What are your thoughts on Mahima Chaudhry’s life-changing story? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Sridevi’s This Similarity To Divya Bharti Had Forced Raveena Tandon & Others To Chant Gayatri Mantra On The Sets Of Laadla

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube