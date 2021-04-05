No one would deny the fact that both the late actresses Divya Bharti and Sridevi had a striking resemblance. Well, it was not only their looks that were similar; there were many other factors that were so much in common in both cases that it would give you goosebumps. In fact, according to Raveena Tandon, there was a time on the sets of Laadla (the movie which had the English Vinglish star replacing Divya after her death), where all the actors had to stop shooting and chant the Gayatri Mantra.

Advertisement

It was Divya who initially signed Laadla that starred Anil Kapoor in the lead. But, after her unfortunate demise, the Chaalbaaz actress was signed for the same role. Apart from the uncanny resemblance that anyway made it a bit difficult for the entire team to shoot, there was something which Sridevi did similar to Bharti, and everyone was left shocked. Keep scrolling further to know what it was?

Advertisement

While Talking To Mumbai Mirror, Raveena Tandon, who was also a part of Laadla revealed a moment when Sridevi was stuck on the same dialogue in the movie that gave trouble to Divya Bharti.

“The first shot was an emotional one for us because Sridevi had stepped into Divya Bharti’s shoes after Divya’s untimely demise. Divya, Shakti Kapoor and I had shot a scene in Aurangabad where she fires us and throws us out of the office. While shooting the scene, Divya was constantly getting stuck on a particular line of dialogue and had to give several retakes before it was okay,” Raveena Tandon said.

Further adding that “Around six months later, we were shooting the same scene with Sridevi in the same office, and it was so eerie because she was stuck on the same line. All of us on the set had gooseflesh, and Shaktiji (Shakti Kapoor) suggested we all chant the Gayatri mantra aloud. I held Sridevi‘s hand as we said the prayers, then we broke a coconut and resumed shooting.”

Doesn’t this sound like a scene from a horror movie? Well, it must have been a scary experience for the entire team of Laadla, we are sure. We wonder what must have been going on in the minds of Anil Kapoor, Raveena Tandon and the entire crew at that very moment.

Must Read: Katrina Kaif’s Kay Beauty Launches EyeShadow Palettes & They’re The Best Bang For The Bucks You’ve Saved To Pamper Yourself

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube