Actress Anushka Sharma and hubby, cricketer Virat Kohli recently welcomed their first child early this year. While their daughter Vamika was born in January 2021, way back in 2015, the actress opened up about why she would make a good mother. And it has a Ranbir Kapoor connection.

Anushka and Ranbir have shared the screen in a couple of films, including the ill-fated Bombay Velvet (2015), Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016) and Rajkumar Hirani’s box office hit Sanju (2018). Scroll down and know now Kapoor was instrumental in making Sharma a good mother.

In a 2015 interview with NDTV, Anushka Sharma said that being around Ranbir Kapoor would make her a great mother in future. She said, “He wants to know everything that’s happening. He would walk into my makeup room and start opening drawers. He’d open my hand bag. If I’m on my phone, he’ll want to see what I’m doing on my phone. He’s a child. I’ll be a great mother because I’ve been around Ranbir Kapoor.”

While talking about the star further, Anushka Sharma added that Ranbir Kapoor’s curiosity would make him a ‘great actor’ and probably a ‘great filmmaker’ in the future. She said, “He’s very, very curious, to the extent that sometimes it’s annoying and you want to hit him.”

While Anushka Sharma is now a mother to one, Ranbir Kapoor is in a relationship with Alia Bhatt. Wedding rumours of the duo has been gaining momentum for the last couple of months. In fact, Kapoor had recently said that he would have probably been married her had the pandemic not played spoilsport. RK had recently tested negative for COVID-19, and soon after, Alia was diagnosed with it.

