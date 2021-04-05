Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been considered the most beautiful woman in the world by many. She’s won Miss World in the year 1994 and left us mesmerized with her multiple avatars ever since. Over the years, ARB has just followed a simple home-made tip to maintain her flawless skin. Scroll below for the beauty secret!

Advertisement

Well, we all know hydration remains the most important step. Your body needs water to digest, to prevent acne, itchiness and what not! Apart from that, rather than using high-end products filled with chemicals, Aishwarya rather goes by a ‘Ghar ka nuska’ that could never go wrong.

Advertisement

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in an old interview revealed that she uses a facemask, which is made up of the simplest available ingredients. It is chickpea flour, yoghurt and honey that she uses to create a paste and applies it on the skin for 15-20 mins.

In addition to that, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan opts for cucumber paste to get rid of the dullness post a hectic day. These 2 simple tricks have worked wonders for her over the years and the result is for everybody to see!

Pro Tip: One can also store cucumber juice in the fridge. Use cotton pads to dip and apply it on the skin on a daily basis for better results. Plus it helps reduce dark circles, so win-win, isn’t it?

On the professional front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Fanney Khan, which also starred Rajkummar Rao in lead.

She will be next seen in Ponniyin Selvan, a Tamil film helmed by Mani Ratnam. It is scheduled for a release in 2022.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more lifestyle tips!

Must Read: Roohi Box Office Update: Stays Very Stable In The 4th Weekend



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube