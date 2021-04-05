Had these been regular times, the kind of stability that Roohi has demonstrated would have resulted in continued momentum for the film. During its fourth weekend, the horror comedy brought in 72 lakhs more. Considering the fact that the weekdays before that (Monday to Thursday) had resulted in 96 lakhs added to its total, to have 72 lakhs coming in is exactly the same average number on a day to day basis (24 lakhs each) which shows how it is acting like a set film.

Roohi had brought in 21 lakhs on Thursday and though Friday has a slight dip with 18 lakhs coming in, there was growth again on Saturday (24 lakhs) and Sunday (29 lakhs). To bring this further in perspective, there is no contribution coming from Mumbai, otherwise even in the current situation the numbers would have been somewhat better.

Nonetheless, Roohi has accumulated 24.49 crores and if the momentum continues in the same manner, it won’t be surprising if the 25 crores is crossed by the end of this week itself. Even if that doesn’t happen by Thursday then at maximum by Saturday the milestone would be met. The only thing that producers Dinesh Vijan and Jio Studios would be wary of is rapid shitting down of theatres all over again, that may put a spanner in the plan. Still, the job is done for the Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma which has turned out to be a good enough grosser considering the prevalent times.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources.

Have you seen Roohi? Tell us your review of the film in the comments section below.

