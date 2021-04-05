Things didn’t really work out for the two new Bollywood releases of the week – Koi Jaane Na and Flight. Not that either was expected to take a major opening as even in the regular days these would have started slow and then relied entirely upon word of mouth to take them forward. Due to this, the current pandemic situation makes it all the more difficult for the films to perform.

Koi Jaane Na was a delayed release and had to be eventually pushed to theatres, whether now or later. In a way it is good that it has arrived now as in the veil of pandemic pressure, it can at least make a silent exit, as has been the case with few other movies that have released ever since theatres were reopened. As for Flight though, at least the makers were hoping that word of mouth would help the film catch up amongst audiences.

Moreover, it has anyways been pushed ahead by a few days so given the kind of budget that it has for promotional and marketing campaign, it would not have been plausible to delay the release date any further as that would have added to the costs.

Nonetheless, the opening weekend is now through and neither of the two films has managed collections of 25 lakhs* each for Koi Jaane Na and Flight. One just waits to see how much more is added to the total of the two films in the times when more and more restrictions and curbs are coming in for theatrical play.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

