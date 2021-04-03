The current pandemic situation is coming down hard on newer films as well which are struggling to find footfalls. There were two new Hindi releases, Koi Jaane Na and Flight, and none could really get much going for them on the first day.

Koi Jaane Na has been released with minimal promotion and the only thing that was talked about was the Aamir Khan-Eli AvrRam song ‘Har Funn Maula’ which is anyways available online. That couldn’t really salvage this oddly narrated film which had been stuck for a while and has now arrived without any fanfare. The Kunal Kapoor and Amyra Dastur starrer hasn’t found much love from critics either and has turned out to be a complete no-show.

Flight did have some promotion going for it with the makers (Mohit Chaddha as the actor-producer and Suraj Joshi as the director) doing their bit to get the film in news. The trailer was interesting too and the reviews that have come their way are decent to good as well, which pretty much qualifies it as the more appreciated release of the week. However, an independent film like this needs some push from the audiences and when they just don’t step out to the current pandemic scare, it becomes tougher to gain word of mouth.

For now, the combined first-day collections of both films is less than 50 lakhs, though one can expect at least Flight to show some improvement in the rest of the weekend.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

