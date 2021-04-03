Mumbai Saga Box Office Day 14: John Abraham-Emraan Hashmi's Film Might Just Touch The 20 Crores Mark

After collecting 13.43 crores on its first week, Mumbai Saga added a little over 3.5 crores on its second week to reach the 17 crores* mark. The film benefitted a bit from the partial holiday of Holi on Monday, as a result of which there was some push during the weekdays.

If there is one big film that has really been harmed a lot due to the second wave, it is this Sanjay Gupta directed affair. A very title signifies that the film would have the most traction in Maharashtra and this is where the trouble lies. Moreover, Mumbai Saga was announced for an OTT release already but there was change in plans when the pandemic situation had bettered in February. No one knew that the second wave was around the corner and by the time the film release, it was too late.

This is just bad luck for the John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi starrer which has a good entertainment quotient for the masses but has just not been able to find eyeballs since the very target audiences for which it was made couldn’t give it a dekko, to begin with. Had that happened, at least the word of mouth would have spread to other segments as well and more collections would have trickled in.

Nonetheless, these are just ifs and buts for now and what is done is done. The best-case scenario for the film would be to somehow reach the 20 crores mark and while that’s difficult too, it’s the maximum distance that the gangster-cop action drama can cover.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

