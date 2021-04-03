Actor Vidyut Jammwal on Friday denied reports claiming that he will play the antagonist in Tamil superstar Vijay’s upcoming film, tentatively titled Thalapathy 65.

Vidyut was reacting to a tweet that says: “#VidyutJammwal Has Been Roped As an Antagonist for #Thalapathy65. #Thuppakki Combo #ThalapathyVijay & @VidyutJammwal Again Ready To Set The Screens on Fire.”

Reacting to the tweet, Vidyut Jammwal wrote: “I AM WAITING, and would love to.. But this news is false.”

I AM WAITING 🎉,and would love to..

But this news is false😞 https://t.co/OCpF6U4DEY — Vidyut Jammwal (@VidyutJammwal) April 2, 2021

Meanwhile, the mahurat puja for “Thalapathy 65” was performed on Wednesday. Sharing photographs from the set, director Nelson Dilipkumar tweeted: “New journey starts today #Thalapathy65 feeling blessed to work with the sweeetesssssst @actorvijay sirrr and @sunpictures #Thalapathy65Poojai.”

The film features Pooja Hegde as the female lead.

Vidyut Jammwal will next be seen in the action thriller film “Sanak”, which casts him opposite Bengali actress Rukmini Maitra. The film is directed by Kanishk Varma and produced by Vipul Shah along with Zee Studios. It also features Chandan Roy Sanyal and Neha Dhupia.

