Bambai Meri Jaan: Saurav Sachdeva His Role Exudes Power, Calls It An "Exhilarating Experience"

Actor Saurabh Sachdeva, who is known for his work in ‘Vadh’, ‘Good Luck Jerry’, ‘Sacred Games’, ‘Taish’ and ‘Manmarziyaan’, is gearing up for the release of his upcoming crime-drama show ‘Bambai Meri Jaan’. The actor has shared that his role in the streaming show exudes power and authority.

Talking about his character, he said, “I was genuinely enthused by the role due to the character’s captivating trajectory. His delusions of grandeur and belief in his absolute control make for a compelling narrative. Witnessing the transformation and evolution of his persona promises to be an exhilarating experience.”

He continued, “It is fascinating to observe the disintegration of his ego and the subsequent redirection of his path. He prioritises solely professional connections, disregarding any emotional entanglements. The character’s unwavering self-reliance adds to his commanding presence. Undoubtedly, it is a role that exudes power and authority.”

The actor shared that he initially faced challenges with his role because director Shujaat is a task master and their visions didn’t align. However, the lockdown provided them with an opportunity to dedicate time towards refining the character.

He said, “When we resumed filming, we found ourselves in sync with each other’s energy levels. From the beginning, my director and I have had a complex yet engaging relationship that added a dynamic element to our collaboration.”

Describing his working experience with his co actors in the series, he stated, “Kay Kay sir is widely recognised as an exceptional actor, renowned for his outstanding performances. Having known Avinash for a considerable period since his time as my student in 2015, I have witnessed his remarkable journey unfold. He has emerged as a highly skilled actor, garnering immense praise.”

“Throughout our shared scenes, where our characters engage in intense face-to-face interactions, Avinash consistently displayed confidence and never appeared intimidated by the fact that I was his teacher. His portrayal was flawless, effectively complementing my character. The dynamic between us displayed a strong sense of power dynamics,” he added.

‘Bambai Meri Jaan‘ will drop on Prime Video on September 14. In this series, Saurabh essays the character of mafia don Haji Maqbool, sharing the screen with actors like Kay Kay Menon, Avinash Tiwary, Kritika Kamra and Amyra Dastur.

