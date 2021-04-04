Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai are true couple goals. The couple fell in love on the sets of Umrao Jaan and married soon after. They’re even blessed with a baby girl, Aaradhya. But did you know? AB once opened up and clarified that his ladylove didn’t marry him because he was Amitabh Bachchan’s son? Read on for all the details!

It was back in 2014 when Abhishek opened up on his relationship with Aishwarya on Karan Johar hosted Koffee With Karan. The Breathe actor said that his wife is the most beautiful thing to him. But he clearly is nowhere near, so there’s not even a competition whatsoever.

Abhishek Bachchan said, “I believe she is and to me, she is the most beautiful thing on earth. I see myself in the mirror every day and it is a horrific sight. So I am not competing, I can’t. The reason why we got together wasn’t cosmetic.”

Abhishek Bachchan also clarified that they weren’t in love because of each other’s positions. “She hasn’t married me because I am a film star or I am a Bachchan and I haven’t married her because she is the most beautiful woman on earth or one of the biggest stars on earth so that never comes in the equation,’ he concluded.

Well, Abhishek surely has won our heart all over again!

On the professional front, Junior Bachchan will be next seen in The Big Bull. The film is based on the Harshad Mehta rags to riches story. The film is slated for a release on 8th April 2021.

Apart from that, Abhishek Bachchan also has Dasvi in the pipeline. The film also stars Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam in lead.

Breathe Season 3 is amongst one of his most-awaited projects.

