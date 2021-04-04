Veteran actress Rekha is a beauty with brains. She began working in showbiz at the age of 13. Ever since she’s been a part of over 180 films and won several accolades. Her personal life, especially with megastar Amitabh Bachchan, is known to one and all. But the beauty after years just confessed on National TV that she’s gone crazy for a married man. Read on for details!

It all happened on Indian Idol 12. We know that it is Jay Bhanushali hosting the show as Aditya Narayan was busy with other work commitments. The OG host has also now tested positive for COVID-19. Albeit, he threw a question over married man to Neha Kakkar and the veteran star, who couldn’t stop herself from spilling her truth.

Jay Bhanushali in a viral segment could be seen asking, “Rekha ji, Nehu (Neha Kakkar), kabhi aapne dekha hai ki koi aurat itna pagal horahi hai kisi aadmi k liye, woh bhi shaadi shuda aadmi k liye? (Have you ever noticed a woman falling hard for a man, that too for a married man?).”

To this, Rekha ended up spilling from our mouth, “Mujhse puchiye naa (ask me about it).” To this, Jay Bhanushali gets shocked and goes ‘Huh?’ The actress suddenly realizes what she spilled and responds, “Maine kuch nahi kaha (I didn’t say anything).”

This obviously left the entire audience along with Neha Kakkar and other judges in splits. Everybody hailed the legendary actress for her honesty.

Jay Bhanushali too went onto say, “Kya baat hai. Yeh laga sixer (Wow. That was a sixer)” to which Rekha just smiled.

Check out the viral video below:

Rekha was head over heels in love with Amitabh Bachchan. However, things didn’t work out and the Chehre actor went onto get married to Jaya Bachchan.

