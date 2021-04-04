Himanshi Khurana enjoys a lot of buzz on social media. The beauty garnered nationwide fame ever since her stint in Bigg Boss 13. She was loved for his simplicity, honesty and down-to-earth attitude. The singer, who is a huge name in the Punjabi industry, also found love in co-contestant Asim Riaz. She is now revealing her take on getting married to him! Scroll below for details.

For the unversed, Himanshi was already engaged when she entered Bigg Boss 13. Unfortunately, her fiancé split with her post the show. We even witnessed Asim openly confess his love for beauty on National TV. Eventually, they both got together and have been standing strong to date.

Time and again, there are rumours regarding their engagement and marriage. But Himanshi Khurana says she and Asim Riaz don’t want to rush into it as it is a huge commitment.

In a conversation with Times Of India, Himanshi Khurana said, “Right now we are not thinking about marriage. I am also working round the clock and have some amazing offers. Getting married means we will have to give time to each other. Currently, we are working in different industries, the mindset is very different. Our upbringing, religion, he’s in Mumbai so everything is different. We don’t want to rush and mess up things. Marriage is a big commitment. We don’t want to get married in haste and then later on our relationship becomes a joke for others. We want to be prepared for it and want it to happen at the right time. It will be a mature decision.”

Himanshi also left everyone shocked when she revealed that some trolls think she’s with Asim Riaz for money. The beauty added, “There were so many things said about Asim and me. People don’t know the reality of our relationship. They don’t know how supportive we are towards each other. They don’t know what was the actual reason behind my last breakup. In case of a breakup, it is always the girl who gets blamed. Don’t I have the right to choose my life? Troll feels I am with Asim for money and fame. Didn’t I have money or fame before I met Asim?”

More power to Himanshi Khurana & Asim Riaz. We wish them a lifetime of togetherness!

