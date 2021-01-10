Bigg Boss 13 star Asim Riaz has quoted rapper Rick Ross in his latest post on Instagram, to underline his new mantra in life.
“EVERYDAY I M HUSTLING..!!” wrote Asim, borrowing from Ross’s hit track Hustlin’.
Asim Riaz shared the note with a picture where he is seen sitting in front of the bonnet of a car. In the image, he wears basketball shorts, T-shirt, chunky glasses and a cap.
Check out the post shared by Asim Riaz below:
The Bigg Boss 13 contestant was recently seen in the music video of Armaan Malik’s new song Veham along with actress Sakshi Malik. He also recently opened up about not appearing on season 14 of Salman Khan hosted show.
On the personal front, Asim Riaz is time and again creating a lot of noise over his personal life. The actor is still dating his Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Himanshi Khurana. The duo was even seen celebrating the Punjabi singer’s birthday recently.
