Bigg Boss 13 star Asim Riaz has quoted rapper Rick Ross in his latest post on Instagram, to underline his new mantra in life.

“EVERYDAY I M HUSTLING..!!” wrote Asim, borrowing from Ross’s hit track Hustlin’.

Asim Riaz shared the note with a picture where he is seen sitting in front of the bonnet of a car. In the image, he wears basketball shorts, T-shirt, chunky glasses and a cap.

The Bigg Boss 13 contestant was recently seen in the music video of Armaan Malik’s new song Veham along with actress Sakshi Malik . He also recently opened up about not appearing on season 14 of Salman Khan hosted show.

On the personal front, Asim Riaz is time and again creating a lot of noise over his personal life. The actor is still dating his Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Himanshi Khurana . The duo was even seen celebrating the Punjabi singer’s birthday recently.

