Every Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain fan was in shock when Saumya Tandon quit the show. As she effortlessly played Anita Mishra, who’ll be replacing her was the main question. Finally, as we all know, Nehha Pendse has joined the bandwagon.

As of now, there are mixed feeling amongst fans, but Aasif Sheikh is highly positive of her new co-actor. For the unversed, Aasif plays the character of Vibhuti Narayan Mishra, husband of Anita. Speaking of her new on-screen wife ‘Annu’, the veteran actor has only good words to say.

While talking to ETimes, Aasif Sheikh said, “I did audition shoots with 5-6 other girls as well but as soon as we shot with her we knew that she is the one. Her confidence and understanding of comedy filled me in with a sense of relief.” The Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actor also revealed Saumya Tandon’s reaction on Nehha Pendse replacing her.

“I spoke to Saumya Tandon also about her and she told me that she has worked with her in the past and she is an amazing actor. Everyone in the team is positive about her,” Aasif Sheikh added on how Nehha Pendse is receiving a positive response.

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actor further added that the audience will eventually get used to watching new Anita. “TV is all about habit. Initially when Angoori Bhabhi left the show, and a new Angoori Bhabhi joined people accepted her after some time. Thus we also feel that the ride might be bumpy initially but later on the audience will shower us with their love too. Saumya has definitely left a mark and her fan following is massive too. But Nehha and I will try to do our best and compensate in every possible way we can,” Aasif quotes.

Well, let’s see how the loyal fans of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain react to their new Anita Bhabi played by Nehha.

