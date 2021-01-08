Maninee De On Playing A Cop In Savdhaan India F.I.R: "I Think My Alter Ego Is That Of A Cop"

Actress Maninee De will soon be seen in Savdhaan India F.I.R. Series as a police officer. She thinks her alter ego is that of a cop.

Advertisement

“I am extremely elated to be a part of ‘Savdhaan India F.I.R. Series’. I think my alter ego is that of a cop. I love playing the role of a cop,” said Maninee, who has starred in shows like Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi and Laado 2.

Advertisement

“For me, it’s being an agent of change in society and bringing about justice. I really respect the police force and the armed forces. I am enjoying working on this show,” Maninee De added.

She will be seen working alongside actor Ankur Nayyar in the crime show.

“He is a wonderful actor and a very dear friend. I am extremely delighted and honoured to be a part of this series, and I hope audiences continue to appreciate my work and continue to love me as they always do,” she said.

Savdhaan India F.I.R. Series airs on Star Bharat.

Must Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kartik’s Switzerland Proposal To Naira’s Accident – Top 4 KAIRA Moments Of The Show

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube