Avika Gor is one of the most popular Indian television actresses. The 23-year-old started off as a child actor with Balika Vadhu and played the character of Anandi. Her character is one of the most loved characters in the history of Indian television and she became immensely popular with her stint in the show.

Lately, the young actress has been making headlines for her drastic weight loss transformation and has recently shared a bikini picture.

Sharing her bikini picture on her official Instagram account, Avika Gor captioned it with a flower, “🌻”. The actress wore a blue bikini and was chilling by the pool and showcased her curvaceous figure in the picture. Take a look:

Now as soon as the picture went viral, netizens started hailing her for the drastic transformation under her picture on Instagram.

Avika Gor shed 13 kilos on her weight loss journey and made quite a few sacrifices in order to get into shape.

In a conversation with TOI, the Balika Vadhu actress said, “Physical transformation happened because I focussed on changing from within. Television had made me extremely comfortable with being in the spotlight. I somehow felt that even though I was not giving my 100 per cent, people still loved me. I had this perception that people liked me the way I was, so there was no need to do anything extra. I was doing good professionally, but I wasn’t happy. The reason was that I wasn’t giving my 100 per cent, not just physically, but mentally as well. For instance, I used to attempt screenplay writing, but then, I stopped paying attention to it. However, on my birthday (June 30), it struck me that I owe my audience my 100 per cent.”

