Television actor Ajay Singh Chaudhary insists he is indifferent to fame as well as failure. He adds that he realises a career is built over a few years, and you cannot expect things overnight.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Success is an illusion that people run after. I have learnt a lot from my journey. Success and fame are temporary, and that is what I have understood. I have been working on myself and my craft. There is nothing I can do more than this. If success and fame have to come, they will. I have been working on achieving something different since years. The day you learn to be neutral in success and failure, they stop affecting you so much. So, I am not chasing success or fame. Success and fame are results of what you do. If the audience loves you, you get success. Tomorrow, if they don’t like something, you will not get success. That is all very temporary ,” says Ajay Singh Chaudhary, who has made his mark on shows such as “Phulwa”, “Uttaran”, and “Tenali Rama”.

On the secret to survive showbiz, Ajay Singh Chaudhary said: “Consistency works effectively. For a lot of years, I have been internally working on this, on my craft. I want every character to be different. It is not that every time what you try works, but you need to continue trying and be consistent. Our work is only to act. Every day our life will go on trying to entertain others, picking up good roles which people remember,” he said.

Must Read: PIL Filed Against Amitabh Bachchan At Dellhi High Court To Remove His COVID-19 Caller Tune, Deets Inside

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube