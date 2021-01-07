Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover’s fallout is one of the biggest controversies of Indian television. The duo used to work together on a comedy show and got into a nasty argument when Kapil lost his calm and physically hit him.

This became the talk of tinseltown and post the fight, Sunil Grover decided to leave the show because of the same incident.

Amid all the reports and rumours, Sunil Grover decided to put out a note on social media addressing Kapil Sharma. It was a long and emotional note where the Bharat actor expressed sadness and anger towards the comedian.

The note of Sunil Grover read:

“Bha ji!! Yes, you hurt me deeply. Working with you has been a learning experience. Just one advice start respecting human beings also apart from animals. All are not as successful as you are. All are not as talented as you are. But if they all are talented like you, who will value you. So, have some gratitude towards their existence. And also, if someone is correcting you, don’t abuse that person. Refrain from using foul language in front of women who have nothing to do with the stardom you carry, they are by chance just travelling with you. Thanks for making me realise it was your show and you have power to throw out anybody, anytime. You are the wittiest, and the best in your field. But don’t act like a ‘God’. Take good care of yourself. Wish you a lot more success and fame.”

Post the incident, Kapil Sharma tried to sort out things with Sunil Grover but he just wasn’t ready to talk to him.

Although, both Kapil & Sunil are not on talking terms really but often wish each other on social media for birthdays and special occasions.

What are your thoughts on Kapil Sharma behaving rudely with Sunil Grover? Tell us in the comments below.

