Dilip Chhabria who is a popular DC car designer has been arrested by the Mumbai Police in a financing and forgery scam of at least ₹40 crores. Earlier today, comedian Kapil Sharma was also summoned by Mumbai Police to record his statement against the car designer.

For those of you who don’t know who Dilip is, he’s a famous car designer who has designed vanity vans for a lot of A-list celebrities in Bollywood.

Kapil Sharma was duped of 5.5 crores by Dilip Chhabria. The car designer was supposed to design his vanity van and get it delivered to the comedian. But the Kapil Sharma Show host didn’t get any delivery and hence was cheated.

A tweet by ANI read, “Comedian Kapil Sharma has been summoned by Crime Branch of Mumbai Police for his statement in connection with car designer Dilip Chhabria’s alleged cheating and forgery case: Mumbai Police”

Later the publication tweeted, “Kapil Sharma had filed a complaint against car designer Dilip Chhabria for allegedly cheating him. Now he has been called to record his statement as a witness: Mumbai Police”

Meanwhile, on the work front, the comedian will be next seen in a Netflix original show. Announcing his collaboration with the OTT giant, Kapil Sharma wrote, “I am super excited for my first-ever association with Netflix. 2020 has been a bumpy ride for everyone around the world and my motive is to make people forget their worries and welcome this new year with love, laughter and positivity. I always wanted to be on Netflix but I didn’t have their number (hahaha). It’s a project close to my heart and I cannot wait to share more details with my fans soon.”

What are your thoughts on Kapil Sharma’s statement on Dilip Chhabria? Tell us in the comments below.

