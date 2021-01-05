The Kapil Sharma Show fame Rochelle Rao is all set to make 2021 a very productive and creative year for herself. Below is all you need to know about her exciting content!

With all the spare time on hand through the lockdown in 2020, Rochelle used this time at hand to work on creating new content, ideating unique stories, concepts and a lot more which she would love to show to the world in the new year.

With the digital space booming at the moment, not only is content free-flowing for people to watch, but the medium has also provided a lot of opportunities for content creators to experiment with the kind of content they want to create. That is exactly what Rochelle Rao is aiming at!

Speaking about her plans in 2021, Rochelle Rao shares, “2021 is going to be all about creating my own content. I have a lot of stories and ideas written down, which in the past I was either too busy or apprehensive to try out. The good thing about 2020 is that it gave me time to develop these ideas even further and narrow down on the type of content I want to create.”

The Kapil Sharma Show beauty continued, “The digital medium has also been on a high with some amazing variation in content, ranging from web series, short films, web films, Instagram series and so much more for people to choose from, that for us content creators this space has become a boon with freedom of creativity to showcase our originality through our work. So I think 2021 is definitely going to be a year creatively satisfying year, freedom to be myself, be true to my identity, and creating some out of the box content which people will hopefully like to watch.”

