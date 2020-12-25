Christmas is here and aren’t we looking for Santa to fulfil some of our special wishes? Former Bigg Boss contestant Rochelle Rao is no different, who wished to travel again this year! Looks like her wish has been granted and below is all the scoop you need!

Fans would know, Rochelle has always been quite the travel buff. She usually lives in and out of a suitcase throughout each year. With 2020 being an exception due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Kapil Sharma Show member is now finally getting a chance to step out of the city with husband Keith Sequeira post Christmas. And as one can imagine, she can’t keep calm.

In an exclusive conversation with Koimoi, Rochelle Rao gave us her insider scoop for Christmas 2020 plans. She said, “The one thing I personally wanted from Santa and my favourite month of the year was to travel, and it is finally happening! Keith and I are heading off to Goa post-Christmas to get a much needed refreshing change and get back to our first love which is travelling!”

Rochelle Rao continued, “My last time on an aeroplane was during our anniversary in March, so I am quite excited to be sitting in one soon again! Keith and I have always been travel enthusiasts and vacationing at different places each year has been quite our favourite thing to do, and not being able to step out in 2020 was definitely a bit of a lull for us, but it’s time to hop off on a plane again and there is nothing better I can ask for from Santa than this!”

Well, at least someone has their wish fulfilled this Christmas 2020!

Rochelle Rao was a contestant of Bigg Boss 9. She has also a recurring member of The Kapil Sharma Show and has previously done Khatron Ke Khiladi too!

