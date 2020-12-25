Reminiscing some beautiful Christmas memories from her childhood days back home in Kashmir, actress Hina Khan goes down memory lane to recall anecdotes from the festival. From building a snowman in the snow to gorging on chocolates, plum cake and other Christmas delicacies, below are the details of it!

Koimoi recently got into an exclusive conversation with Hina Khan on the occasion of Christmas 2020. The beauty recalled the times when the festival for her was filled with lots of festive cheer, good food, family time. She calls it memories to last for a lifetime!

Getting nostalgic about Christmas, Hina Khan shares, “The month of December and Christmas at home in Kashmir meant lots and lots of snow and the amazing winter season of course! Throughout our growing up days, my brother and I would always make a snowman during Christmas, outside of our home. We would give him a cute little carrot nose and a shawl to cover up as well, and that was quite a highlight for us each year.”

Hina Khan continued, “Christmas memories are truly the fondest ones I have from Kashmir. The positive and festive vibe added in with chilly and amazing weather around Christmas was so lovely. The delicious food that my mom made as well was an absolute bonus! Among all the savory delicacies were the yummy plum and chocolate cakes that my brother and I would relish eating the most on Christmas day! Those beautiful festive memories are ones which I will always cherish forever.”

Well, that truly sounds like a perfect Christmas celebration to us! We hope Hina gets to relive all of those soon again.

The actress was last seen in her production film, Wishlist. Boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal co-produced the film that released on MX player.

Hina Khan will soon be seen slipping into Akshara from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for Star Plus’ New Year’s celebration!

