Hina Khan has given fans a lot to look forward to amid the pandemic. It began with her small stint in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 5. She was even a part of Bigg Boss 14 and left fans in awe of her real self. The actress is now in the headlines for her latest released film, Wishlist.

Wishlist revolves around what happens when forgotten dreams are brought to life by a ‘Wishlist’. It stars Jitendra Rai as Hina’s on-screen lost interest who is found to have a tumour in his spine. Khan, along with acting, also made her debut as a producer alongside boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal.

Koimoi roped in Hina Khan for an exclusive conversation about Wishlist. Asked what is on the top of her personal wishlist, the Naagin 5 actress responded, “I have so many wishes on my wishlist which are yet to be fulfilled. Making my parents visit New York someday, visiting and watching the Nothern lights myself someday and getting the chance to play the role of a superwoman in a film, which is definitely one of my current top wishes.”

Furthermore, the actress opened up about the project. Hina Khan shared, “Wishlist is a feel-good film, a film talking about cherishing your loved ones, fulfilling your dreams and aspirations and just living life in the moment and to the fullest. All of this is truly me as a person, hence everything about the film from the storyline to the character appealed to me and I knew I had to be a part of it.”

Asked about what attracted her and Rocky Jaiswal that they got on-board as producers, “Yes Rocky and I are co-producers for this film under our own banner, HIROS FAAR BETTER FILMS. The film has been created and put together so beautifully that it was a yes at the first go from both of us to bring out Wishlist,” answered Hina.

Hina Khan also spoke to us about comparisons with Dil Bechara and Five Feet Apart. Stick to this space for the exclusive scoop!

